Three WashU Professors Develop Research on Legacies of Racial Violence

ST. LOUIS, MO — Three members of the University of Washington faculty have coedited a special issue of the Annals of the American of Political and Social Science, “Legacies of Racial Violence: Clarifying and Addressing the Presence of the Past”.

David Cunningham, Hedwig Lee, and Geoff Ward explore how the history of racial violence in the United States is related to contemporary conflict and injustice.

Cunningham is professor and chair of sociology in the Arts & Sciences. Lee is a professor of sociology and co-director of the Center for Race, Ethnicity & Equality Studies. Meanwhile, Ward is a professor of African and African-American studies and an affiliated faculty in American sociology and cultural studies.

The main purpose of this volume is to encourage greater scientific engagement by bringing together the insights and perspectives of scholars from the social sciences, humanities, and other fields in one publication. In the preface to this volume, Cunningham, Lee and Ward wrote, “If there is a ‘settled science’ about legacies of racial violence, it is that our violent national history remains relevant to contemporary social relations and outcomes”.

The American Academy of Political and Social Science was founded in 1889 to synthesize and advance research addressing social challenges. The WashU Weidenbaum Center for Economics, Government, and Public Policy provided support for this great collaboration.

This project is also in line with the recently announced WashU & Slavery Project, based on the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) led by Professor Ward, who works to create ongoing research and teaching on the legacy of racial violence.

For more information, visit https://www.aapss.org/the-annals/.

