St. Louis' Art Recess Series presents Edible Terrarium with Kids

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Create your own edible terrarium with St. Louis' Pulitzer Arts Foundation Art Recess series "Edible Terrarium with Kids". This program aims to encourage kids’ creativity to make a homemade chocolate pudding. It is suitable for kids of all ages to join and has unlimited time access.

Art Recess is a series of events that offers ideas and instructions for everyone to do some activities from home with guidance from teaching artists and educators. It hopes it will foster creativity and create multi-sensory activities for all ages

For "Edible Terrarium with Kids", Summer Wright, a local pastry chef, will accompany and help everyone to create the pudding from home.

To create the chocolate pudding, all you need to prepare is a vessel, a base, and decorations from the ingredients and equipment that are easier to find at home. For the decorations options, you may choose several snacks that are suitable for your preferences, such as chocolate wafer cookies, cereal, raspberries, and so on.

You may click this link to access the detail of ingredients, decorations, and steps to create the pudding.

Art Recess also has other series that you or your children may want to do at home during this pandemic. Every series has unlimited access and time to do the activities, so you can follow the series anytime you want.

Check out the other series and the instructions on St. Louis' Pulitzer Arts Foundation Art Recess website. You can also leave some feedback to help improve the series of events through the same link above.

