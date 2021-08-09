Saint Louis Art Museum is conducting art exhibition by Tonita Peña

Debby Hudson/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis Art Museum, in short SLAM, offers online and offline art exhibitions from several artists. One of the exhibitions is Art Speaks: Tonita Peña and Modern Pueblo Painting on September 30.

Art Speaks: Tonita Peña and Modern Pueblo Painting is a series of Southwestern Native American Art art exhibitions. Through this event, all participants can connect with Peña's art and will be guided by Alexander Marr, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Assistant Curator of Native American Art.

In Art Speaks: Tonita Peña and Modern Pueblo Painting, Marr will explain the role and art of Pena in the histories of Native American modernism. Peña is the first woman from New Mexico that used the media, subjects, and patronage for one of her masterpieces, which is the Pueblo painting.

Peña’s painting that features watercolor techniques is currently installed in the new Southwestern Indigenous Art gallery in SLAM. Southwestern Indigenous Art features various ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and baskets indigenous art from North America.

This event will take place online through Zoom Meeting with Question and Answer (Q&A) sessions. SLAM only offers limited slots, so register yourself through this link first before the event.

The recorded exhibition will be available on SLAM’s YouTube channel and website several weeks after the event is conducted.

Besides this event, you may visit the Southwestern Native American Art Exhibition at SLAM, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1380. Both virtual and in-person visits to the museum are free of admission fees.

