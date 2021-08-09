314Together: from online to offline community in Saint Louis

Hannah Busing/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The community in St. Louis is trying many ways to revive the economy in the midst of the current difficult conditions. One of them is building an online movement, #314Together, which has expanded from a Facebook group community into an offline community.

#314Together is a community group, established by Christina Weaver and Jordan Bauer, to support the local business in St. Louis during the pandemic. Around 2018, Weaver established Route, a nonprofit that seeks ethical and fair trade clothing and accessories from around the world.

She is also one of the founders of a movement to support women having small businesses in St. Louis, The Women’s Creative, with two entrepreneurs, Meg Smidt and Megan Rohall.

Her partner, Bauer is the owner of Hello Juice, a juice and smoothie bar in the Grove, with his wife, Kayla, in 2018. Besides becoming a graphic designer who manages stlouisgram on Instagram, he is also a writer of Experience Booklet, a guide covering local restaurants, businesses, and many more.

Earlier this year, Bauser met Weaver when he designed some materials needed for an event of The Women's Creative. Previously his wife, Kayla had first met Weaver after joining the nonprofit organization.

In March 2020, Weaver and her team started to create the Facebook group named #314Together to connect the small business to the local customers. Meanwhile, Bauer had the opportunity to creat the logo and branding of the group and partnered with The Woman’s Creative to market and promote it.

The Women's Creative, Experience Booklet and Bauer's stlouisgram Instagram account then launched a second movement, The New Normal, which collaborated with Explore St. Louis. The initiative aims to have the same impact as entrepreneurs reopen their places of business.

Bauer then designed stickers for entrepreneurs to showcase their desire “keep it kind, keep it local, keep it safe.” People can purchase the stickers on the initiative's website in which the profits will proceed to the Gateway Resilience Fund to support all the lay-off workers during this pandemic.

