Attractions you can visit at St. Louis This Winter

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Visit St. Louis this winter, as the city offers several attractions to help battle the cold. Prepare your itinerary from now, since winter is only a few months left. Here are the three recommended places you can visit during your stay at St. Louis in winter.

1. The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station

This 200-foot tall Ferris wheel offers the scenery of the town for 15 minutes. They have climate control inside the wheels, which is safe to ride even in the winter.

Their tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for 3 to 12 years old passengers, where you can book your ticket at their website.

This place is located at 201 S 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. Visit their website for more information before your next visit.

2. Grand Hall Light Show at Union Stations

Watch the 3D light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Grand Hall Light Show. You may see the dancing flowers, fireworks, and other images in the 65-foot ceiling of this historical hotel.

Grand Hall Light Show is inside the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, located at 1820 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. For any details, kindly visit their website by clicking this link or contact them by phone at 314-923-3900.

3. The Selfie Room

The Selfie Room is located at 1424 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103. They have a mission to gather people together by providing fun and whimsical backdrops. They offer several rooms with different themes, which you can enjoy with your family or friends. The Selfie Room is suitable for all ages, so you can bring everyone to create memories with your loved ones.

Book your ticket through their website and check the availability for everyone to come.

