UMSL will conduct the first hybrid event in the upcoming spring semester

SAINT LOUIS, MO – As the spring semester has been passed, UMSL conducted the first hybrid event, namely Summer Preview Day, on July 30 to welcome the summer semester. The transfer students and first-year students have attended this event virtually or in person.

This program aimed to give information regarding some activities that students may join and enrollment for the fall or spring semester they want to take. Alicia Taylor, Assistant Director of Admission, said that they conducted this event because of the restriction lift a bit early this summer. With this event, UMSL hoped it would give the ambiance of what the students used to do on the campus before the pandemic.

For the in-person event, it was held in two different venues. The first session was conducted at Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center to join student services, admissions, and financial aid for snacks (donut and coffee) sessions. Meanwhile, at 11.30 a.m., the students are being escorted to the Millennium Student Center for getting a campus walking tour session or they could go for break-out academic sessions around the campus.

Hayden Herzog, a first-year student of the College of Business Administration, stated that this program is giving insight for him during their time in the college, such as joint engineering program, business, and music, how to join those activities, and scholarships as well.

Through this event, he could decide which activities he should take and prepare himself for taking the scholarships in the future.

On the other hand, the Accounting student, Natalie decided to take a look at this event as a preparation for her course in the school. She and her dad came to Summer Preview Day to feel the campus ambiance and what activities she should take before the school started.

UMSL also provided the recording of the in-person event for those who cannot attend on July 30. They will have a live student panel to play the recording on August 3. As of August 2, there are over 100 students have registered for this virtual event and Taylor expects more to sign near the due date.

