Greater St. Louis Inc. introduces the Revitalizing Downtown Act

Chris Barbalis/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Greater St. Louis Inc. is established new federal legislation to promote the mixed-use of businesses and residential units in one building, namely the Revitalizing Downtown Act.

The Revitalizing Downtown Act contains a new federal tax credit to support the conversion of obsolete and excess office spaces into the mixed-use of business or residential units. In parallel with this issue, Greater St. Louis Inc. is also announcing their national coalition membership to advocate the legislation and renew the whole downtown area to filled the aim of the jobs plan.

According to Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., he stated that as STL 2030 Jobs Plan noted, a metro area will succeed with a strong, thriving downtown, and a growing urban core. To reach the goal, he and his team are put the effort to restore the downtown into the jobs and cultural center for the residents with the establishment of Revitalizing Downtown Act.

Greater St. Louis Inc. has signed to become a member of Revitalize Our City (ROC), which is one of the ways to conduct an inclusive economy and shape the national policy dialogue for St. Louis 2030 Jobs Plan preparation.

The act has passed the Qualified Office Conversion Tax Credit (QOCTC) and provides a 20% credit for qualified conversion expenses to recreate the office spaces to become mixed-use business or residential unit only.

Senator Debbie Stabenow mentioned that the Revitalizing Downtown Act is expected to succeed, especially during this pandemic, where several office spaces are temporarily not used and there will be big chances to convert the spaces into a mixed-use business or residential unit. The conversion will lead to perceive the well-being of the residents, not only limited to St. Louis but also all across Missouri and Illinois.

