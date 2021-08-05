Witness the Chinese Art in Saint Louis Art Museum

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – If you are curious about Chinese art, you can go to visit Saint Louis Art Museum (SLAM). They are conducting an exhibition of Chinese Art until October 10.

Curated by Phillip Hu, an Asian Art specialist, the figural subjects emphasize the uniqueness of Chinese painting, where you can witness the transformation during the past centuries. This art installation is from several artists that create the different arts from different periods as well and as a part of the Museum’s Asian art collection.

They created the breakthrough arts by reusing titles from earlier art and you can see the whole art through this museum. Several arts you can see include.

1. Beauty in a Bamboo Grove as a 1920 collection of the museum. It showed the contribution of Zhou Wenju, the Southern Tang Kindom’s painter, in the span of 937-961.

2. The art from the Ming dynasty in the 16th century.

3. Lady Holding a Parrot, a painting from the Yuan dynasty, from 1279 to 1368. This painting is avowed as Ming dynasty’s second period’s art.

4. Qiu Ying’s woman’s dress, hair, and cosmetics from the Ming dynasty painter (c. 1494-1552).

5. A landscape master of the Northern Song dynasty, entitled Snowy Night of Li Tang (c. 1050-after 1130). Currently, this art is known as the copy of Qiu Ying’s art in the 18th century.

You can see these arts in Gallery 225 in the rotation of East Asian works regarding silk and paper-based objects. Come and visit SLAM at One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1380.

