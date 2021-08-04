Missouri River Regional Library: contactless option as the new services in the library

Shunya Koide/Unsplash

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft announces support for Missouri River Regional Library's contactless locker system during his visit to Capital Mall, Jefferson City on August 2.

Earlier this year, the library announced the contactless locker systems to optimize services amidst pandemic. The library is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to implement the remote locker system at the Jefferson City Mall. The locker is designed for library patrons to be able to do a number of contactless services in the library.

To serve the contactless locker system in the library, all funds were administered by the Secretary of State’s office and the Missouri State Library, which costs approximately $27,031 from CARES funds and the additional amount of $11,540 through ARPA funds to ensure a successful program.

Secretary Ashcroft stated that the contactless locker system aims to expand the library's accessibility as it is deemed as an integral part of the Jefferson City community. Missouri River Regional Library lists down the perks that come by being a member. Every cardholder can borrow library-owned materials or everything that is available in MOBIUS or interlibrary loan. Thus, cardholders will have an option to take the materials through the pick-up locker or delivery.

Since 2017, Secretary Ashcroft has worked with Missouri’s libraries and the state legislature to increase the funding of public libraries and provide the best services for local communities everywhere.

For further information regarding the library’s services, kindly visit their website by clicking this link.

