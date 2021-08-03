St. Charles Chamber of Commerce concerned about gas shortages this winter

Doris Morgan/Unsplash

SAINT CHARLES, MO – The president and CEO of Greater of St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce, Scott Tate expressed the Chamber's concern by letter regarding the failure of FERC to respond to Spire STL Pipeline, LLC’s temporary certificate application, and the letter was sent to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

STL Pipeline is essential for around 650,000 homes and businesses in eastern Missouri. They use natural gas from Spire Missouri to fuel their needs, due to its reliability in any weather and supported by the vast pipeline infrastructure. It saves approximately $300 million for ratepayers.

Up until July 2021, all residents had some difficulties in accessing reliable, affordable, and abundant natural gas from STL Pipeline. They eventually sought gas from others, such as the Rockies and Appalachian Basins which provides resilience and supply diversity for both-year-round and critical situation in St. Louis.

During the pandemic, the Greater of St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce stated they have faced a negative impact on the economy and resulted in gas shortages. They had to shut down the pipeline and all residents cannot afford the natural gases which are essential to their daily lives.

STL pipeline has ensured that the region will get access to affordable energy during this situation, while in other states in the U.S., they struggled with the gas supply constraint and high cost during February 2021.

They send the letter is to inform the FERC to pass the STL Pipeline’s application to avoid potentially dire and life-threatening gas shortages for all residents in St. Louis, specifically during winter in eastern Missouri.

