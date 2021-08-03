The University of Missouri and Saint Charles Community College reached a new agreement regarding transfer students

Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

SAINT CHARLES, MO – The University of Missouri in St. Louis, or UMSL, and St. Charles Community College, or SCC, have made a new agreement to help business administration students receive bachelor’s degrees from UMSL.

With this agreement, business students will be able to transfer their course credit from their associate degrees to their bachelor’s degrees. Other than that, it will also increase the enrollment and graduation rates.

Steven Oberg, chair of business administration in SCC, mentioned that this agreement is one of the important agreements for the parties related. Students of the respective institute will get the benefit from this credit transfer agreement, specifically for their education several years ahead.

Since SCC sent a lot of students to UMSL, they hope it will increase the number of students who want to transfer. He also stated that the students will get a clearer version of their future for the next 4 years through this agreement.

Associate Dean of the UMSL College of Business Administration, Michael Elliot, explained that the agreement ensures 64 credit hours from their associate degrees will transfer to the business administration program in UMSL. It aims to help the students to decide and take the right course. Also, the students can make the preparation for their junior and senior-level classes to graduate in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The agreement between these parties is meant to serve the best students that already prove with accomplished credit they have taken and it could lead both parties to increase the number of juniors and seniors.

