Coffeestamp: The Inspirational Coffee from Honduras to Saint Louis

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The founders of Coffeestamp, Patrick and Spencer Clapp, grew up in Honduras, which is a country well-known for its high-quality coffee.

They came to the US in 2012 and the Clapps started their journey in town with no experience in the coffee business. The first job they had was as carpenters in New Orleans and their job brought them to St. Louis in 2016.

After living in St. Louis, they started researching to bring and sell the coffee from Honduras to St. Louis, making it the first step toward their dream of becoming a coffee connoisseur. Next, they learned about the coffee industry and how to correctly process coffee. Eventually, they succeeded in creating their own business, and they have set up shop in Fox Park since 2018.

They sold the beans in farmer markets and through online orders. They began to gain loyal customers for their high-quality coffee beans and the success gave them the desire of opening a brick-and-mortar shop. The Coffeestamp is built with their own effort through their background in carpentry, but the pandemic hit and it had affected their revenue, as well as rent of their shop.

When The Coffeestamp finally opened in August 2020, they got support from their customers because of the delicious coffee they roast. They stated that another reason their customers always come back is because they support the ethics of their supply chain.

The Coffeestamp is not only paying attention to the quality of their products, but also the livelihood in the neighborhood as part of the process of their successful business. They believe St. Louis as a city has impacted the success of their business in more ways than one.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.