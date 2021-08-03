The Richmond Height Police Department investigates shooting on Galleria Parkway

Richmond Heights, MO – A shooting incident had happened on Galleria Parkway near I-170 on August 1, 2021. Currently, The Richmond Heights Police Department is conducting an investigation of the incident that happen.

Around the time of the incident at 5.15 p.m, a police officer received a report of a shooting that happened in the area and responded. Arriving on the scene, the officer found a heavily injured adult male victim and transported the victim to a hospital in that area.

A witness had reported that the suspect was seen running towards the parking garage of the Boulevard St. Louis while carrying some type of rifle. The suspect was later seen walking south from the Boulevard St. Louis property.

The witness described the suspect to be a Black male wearing blue workout-style pants, a black t-shirt with white lettering on it, a hospital mask, and carrying a duffel bag that was assumed to be used to conceal the weapon he used.

Due to the incident, the businesses at the Boulevard St. Louis were on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure, as well as the MetroLink operation around Richmond Height, Clayton, and Brentwood. The suspect has not been arrested yet and the police investigation is still ongoing.

During the ongoing investigation, the Galleria Parkway at I-70 is also closed. All pedestrians and motorists who are passing were asked to use an alternative route.

If you have any information that could help the police investigation please contact the Richmond Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-655-3610.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.