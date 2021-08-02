Maplewood Richmond Height School District extended application for P-EBT Benefits

St. Louis, MO – The Maplewood Richmond Height School District announced on July 20 that the application deadline for P-EBT or the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer will be extended to August 20, 2021.

The P-EBT is a temporary benefit for eligible children that did not receive school lunch meals or daycare meals due to closure, hybrid, or virtual learning. The benefit will support children through reducing the prices of lunch.

The P-EBT monthly benefit will depend on how many days your child has virtual learning. If your child has twelve days or less of virtual learning, the maximum monthly benefits will be $77.75. Meanwhile, if your child is having thirteen days or more of virtual learning, the maximum benefit will be $129.58.

Even if you are a family who already gets SNAP (Food Stamp) benefit, you must apply for P-EBT if your child is school-aged. However, if your child is under six years old and your family was approved for SNAP after October 1, 2020, the P-BET benefit will automatically be loaded on the EBT Card and you don’t need to apply.

To apply complete the following application form and proceed to submit it at FSD.MOPEBT@dss.mo.gov or mail it to Family Support Division, 615 E. 13th St, Kansas City, MO 64106.

This year there will be no online application, all applicants must be through the application form and send by email or mail.

Once the application of your child is approved, you will get a P-EBT card under your child’s name with the benefit in it. If not approved, there will be a letter that includes the information about hearings rights.

For more information contact Family Support Division at 855-FSD-INFO (855-373-4636) or contact the MRH School District at (314) 644-4400.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.