Get Ready for the Summer Night Concert and Fireworks Display at Faust Park this August 10

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Spend your summer night with the 34th Annual Summer Concert Series held by the Chesterfield Regional Chamber. This series of summer concerts have started on July 1 and will end on August 31. Join the upcoming concerts, fireworks displays, and delicious food, at Faust Park on August 10, starting from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This summer's concert series is an annual event held by the Chesterfield Regional Chamber which aims to provide entertainment to the Chesterfield community. Previously, this event had been held for 33 consecutive years in Chesterfield.

For the next concert on August 10, the Chesterfield Regional Chamber has invited a rock n' roll singer and guitarist, Billy Peek, to entertain the crowd with lively tunes. A total of 50,000 people will attend the concert on next August 10.

In addition to entertainment, the community is provided with a variety of food choices. You can find candy, snacks, beer, soda, popcorn, and wine here. The Kona Ice, Wayno's, and Tipsy Pony Party Bar food trucks will also add variety to your dinner choices, complemented by local restaurants.

Think about bringing your children together? Don't worry! Children are also facilitated with various games such as The Commerce Bank Kid's Zone, laser tag, face painting, balloon twisting, a rock climbing wall, and many more. There will also be a fireworks display sponsored by J&M and displayed at the beginning of the concert.

You only have to pay as much as $5 for a limited audience. If you are interested, you can purchase the tickets here.

