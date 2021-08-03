Best nail salons and spas in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Are you having a long week at work, or is it that time of the month to get your nails done? Get a sleek or artistic nail paint to freshen up your nails while being pampered by manicurists. If you like a clean look for your nails, you can always come to the nail salon for nail treatments.

Here are some recommendations for the best nail salons you can find around St. Louis.

1. Think Pink Nail & Spa

Think Pink Nail & Spa offers you many kinds of treatments. Whether you are looking for a spa treatment such as waxing, eyelash extension, and facial treatment, or a full set of manicures, pedicures, and foot massages, Think Pink will give you the best and most relaxing experience.

Location: 1650 Beale St Ste 169, Saint Charles, MO 63303

Operation hours: Monday-Saturday 9.30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2. PAINT Nail Bar

If you are looking for chic, sanitary, luxurious, and affordable nail care, PAINT Nail Bar is the place for you! This nail bar focuses on the health and wellness of their clients and only uses a high-quality polish line free from major toxins and vegan gel polishes.

Location: 18 The Boulevard St Louis, St. Louis, MO 63117

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3. Central West End Nails & Spa

Get a relaxing and organic nail care at Central West End Nails & Spa, where you can also get acrylic nails, gel polish, and even a manicure and pedicure for kids age ten and under.

Location: 4904 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108

Operation hours: Monday-Friday 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m., Saturday 9.30 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

