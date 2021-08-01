Antique second-hand bookstores in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – If you are a book lover, surely you will go on a book haul and search for any kind of book. If you are especially fond of used books or vintage books, St. Louis has a couple of bookstores that sell books at great prices. You might even find hidden gems in these stores.

What a pleasing way to pass the time in a book store with that nostalgic smell of old books. Here are some of St. Louis's favorite second-hand bookstores:

1. Left Bank Books

A locally owned bookstore that opened in 1969, Left Bank Books offers many books, from new to used books, magazines, and even toys. It is also the oldest and largest independent bookstore in St. Louis. While you are there, don't forget to greet their famous bookstore cat!

Location: 399 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108

Operation hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2. Dunaway Books

The Dunaway Books is a necessary stop for book lovers. Located in a spacious former gallery, the bookstore offers a selection of fine-used, out-of-print, and rare volumes. You can even find CDs for music lovers. There is everything for everyone. They even have a basement filled with American and European history books.

Location: 3111 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118

Operation hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

3. Half Price Books

Get lost in the store as you find your way looking for a book, and instead of discovering one book, you might end up buying other things too. There is a huge selection of great prices on hardcover and paper books. You can even find vinyl, movies, and games.

Location: 1664 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Operation Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

