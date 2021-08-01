Top furniture stores to visit in St. Louis

Minh Pham/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers you a variety of shops. If you are looking to find new interior items for your house, especially the furniture, here is the list of shops that you can take a look for consideration.

- Ashley Homestore

Located at 4432 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129, Ashley Homestore offers convenient and attentive services. They serve several top brands that have good quality furniture, such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Simmons, Serta, Stearns, and Foster as well.

- Slumberland Furniture

This store serves a variety of furniture, such as mattresses and home accent pieces. They are available for free delivery if you purchase $499 or more. Slumberland Furniture offers furniture for your family full of love and comfort goods, where they are known as one of the stores that have top-tier quality.

This shop is located at 4265 Rusty Road, St. Louis, MO 63128. They provide the furniture information you may buy on their website.

- American Freight Furniture and Mattress

This store offers top-brand furniture as well, just like the two stores above. They can guarantee the quality of their goods because they buy directly from the suppliers and sell the goods from their warehouse-style shop.

They are available for pickup, delivery, and same-day delivery with payment plans, such as free layaway, no credit required, and other credit options, at this location. Kindly check their website for their availability furniture.

