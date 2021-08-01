City of St. Louis Agency offers professional workshop on entering the workforce

Chris Montgomery/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – The City of St. Louis is conducting professional workshops on resume and interview skills for locals who want to enter the workforce.

The workshops, held through SLATE (the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment), are affiliated with local employers to gain more perspectives on recruitment.

Any individuals who want to attend these workshops will get insight into what businesses are looking for when hiring new employees. Here are the details.

1. Hiring Test Strategies

This workshop is offering you information regarding various tests for employees and practice for a mock application test during the recruitment process. The topics are varied from types of writing tests, why employers use hiring tests and strategies for success.

2. Resume Do’s and Don’ts

In this workshop’s topic, you will learn how to create a resume with the standard of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and hiring managers to increase the chances of an interview. The topics are how to build a professional resume, how to use keywords and terms effectively, do’s and don’ts for a resume, and resume styles and formatting.

3. Finding Your Fit

This topic will bring you some information regarding career research and find your interest in seeking jobs. The workshop topics include learn about transferable skills, explore the ideal job and employer, and career change do’s and don’ts.

4. Writing Effective for Cover Letter

This workshop offers you some information regarding the importance of cover letter during the recruitment process. They will serve you the tips, guidelines, best practices, and assistance to create a cover letter.

5. Network to Find a Job

You will get insights on the importance of networking, the strategy for networking, and develop a 30-seconds elevator speech.

6. Ace the Interview

This workshop will offer you the information of what employers are expecting during the interview process.

7. Money Management

In this workshop, you will learn effective methods for managing and organizing personal resources for your lifestyle.

You can attend the workshops by signing yourself in via this link https://jobs.mo.gov/.

