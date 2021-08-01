Outdoor festival to celebrate Jewish culture in St. Louis

Dylan Yang/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis, or RAC, has joined with Jewish organizations to hold a Jewish festival from July 20 to August 13.

This festival, namely Sababa, will offer people access to the vibrancy of contemporary Jewish culture in town.

Sababa is affiliated with the St. Louis Jewish Federation and serving a cutting-edge and outdoor festival. Sababa is one of the most awaited agendas in St. Louis, which is going to be the main Jewish arts and culture festival. This festival will serve local, regional, and national visual art exhibitors, culinary tents, musical performances, and activities by St. Louis Jewish organization. Sababa is suitable for all ages since they will feature performances for kids as well.

They also calling all the artists to join in this festival to be featured at visual art exhibitors. You may register yourself, because this is open for all people in the town and not limited to Jewish only. The artists should be familiar with several mediums, such as ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metalworks, mixed media, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and wood. If you meet the requirements, kindly submit your application through this link. Selected artists will feature at visual art exhibitors on Sunday, October 10.

Sababa is open for tenants who want to participate in its culinary tents to share joyful experiences as well. They will feature Kosher Certified vendors and open for other tenants and restaurants that serve Kosher-style food. For any vendors that want to take part in this festival, simply click this link to register.

Sababa will take place at Tisch Park, Washington University, 1 Brookings Dr, St. Louis, MO 63130 and the entrance ticket will cost $25. Should you have any inquiries, kindly visit their website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.