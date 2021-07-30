Join the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday at Enterprise Center

Ivan Diaz/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO - Enterprise Center is partnering with the City of St. Louis Department of Health to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the concourse of the arena.

It will offer the Pfizer vaccine, scheduled for August 21, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 12 percent from 3 percent only six weeks ago, with 52 percent of the city's population remaining unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic held by the city on Saturday is the first since Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced a vaccine incentive program for city employees. This incentive is yet another effort by the City and the state to encourage vaccination.

Mayor Jones says that offering these incentives to city employees who remain unvaccinated will protect them and their families, as well as the entire community from COVID-19. "We are proud to partner with stakeholders such as the Blues to help ensure St. Louisans and their families are vaccinated against COVID-19."

Last week, Missouri announced its "MO VIP" biweekly drawings for cash or educational savings accounts, depending on the age of the winner.

With the clinic on Saturday, individuals will have time to become fully vaccinated before events resume at Enterprise Center in September, including Blues preseason games and concerts.

In addition to receiving a vaccine on Saturday, recipients will be able to register for a preseason game at the Enterprise Center and receive two tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game.

Clinics are also listed on the city's COVID-19 Vaccine Information website and on the Department of Health's Facebook page.

