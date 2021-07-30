Saint Louis, MO

Ways to fight summer hunger with St. Louis Foodbank

Steve Chao

St. Louis, MO – Hunger is a constant issue in St. Louis, even during summer break, but the St. Louis Foodbank will stay committed to help solve this problem. Even though the community is slowly recovering from the pandemic, the demand for resources and supports remains high.

Summer hunger is something that the community of the St. Louis region has been facing each year and every summer the demand for support has been increasing.

Summer hunger occurs because students are out of school, and since students are on a summer break, there are tens of thousands of children who are not receiving meals.

Each summer the St. Louis Foodbank has a goal, and this summer their goal is to provide nine million meals for families residing across the bi-state region, and you can help along! Here are four easy ways you can help and be involved with St. Louis Foodbank to achieve their goal and make a difference:

  • Host a Virtual Food Drive, fight hunger from anywhere, gather your friends and family to host a food drive to provide food for people in need. It’s fun, easy, and you can make bring joy to your community.
  • Donate Funds, donate to the St. Louis Foodbank. With every $25 they can provide 100 meals for children.
  • Volunteer, spend some time during your summer break to make a difference, by signing up for a shift (or two) with the St. Louis Foodbank.
  • Advocate, get involved locally, and support legislation such as “Hunger Free Summer”.

St. Louis Foodbank’s mission is to provide food for families in need, especially for the summer. The St. Louis Foodbank will continue to provide healthy and nutritious meals to children and their families, and it will help nourish their minds, bodies, and support families to utilize funds for housing, transportation, and medical bills.

