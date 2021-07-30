The first step for St. Louis to be a sustainable city

St. Louis, MO – Throughout St. Louis, the topic of the climate issue and global warming is not strange; people have been hearing and acknowledging the problem.

St. Louis has been known to have a close tie with fossil fuels and coal plants, which creates greenhouses gas emissions and creates poor air quality.

"We have bad air because of the coal-fired plants, high asthma rate, and there was a belief that environmental issues were left to basically upper-middle-class whites," Rodrick K. Burton, Pastor at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church, said, "But ironically, as myself and other churches are learning, this environmental issue affects everyone."

Catherin Werner, a Sustainable Director for the City of St. Louis, stated that the people she met said that the environment is important and that they care; the issue lies in how most people care more about other things.

"So the really important thing is to identify what are those things that carry the most important to see if we can do both," Werner said. "So solar energy, for example, if you can address some of the clean energy at the source then you're going to have some spillover effects down the road to that child not having acute asthma incidences."

Meanwhile, Reverand Burton is continuing the responsibility of his predecessors to serve the community better. He uses his time to create sustainable and environmental justice.

He had observed that there would be fewer members in churches, and he had thought of decreasing the expenses while sustaining the space and using solar panels, which saves $3,000 a year.

In 2019, Reverand Burton hosted Green the Churches Summit in St. Louis in partnership with the U.S Environmental Protection Agency on a report regarding clean energy opportunities for houses of worship.

In addition, St. Louis has been planning a solar jobs program and a program to introduce electric vehicles and clean energy. There also has been a Missouri bill passed that will allow utilities to retire coal plants earlier than expected.

