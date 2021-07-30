Lindbergh High School science teacher named as the Teacher of the Year in the St. Louis region

St. Louis, MO – Dan Dougherty, a Lindbergh High School science teacher, and Lindbergh Schools 2021 Teacher of the Year were named one of the 10 Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year in the St. Louis area.

With the honor, Dougherty is qualified to apply for the 2021 Missouri State Teacher of the Year award that will be announced in August.

In 2014, Dan Dougherty started his career as a teacher in Lindbergh High Schoo, and he is currently working as an AP/IB Chemistry 1 and Honors Physical Science teacher. His excellence in teaching is shown by his ability to create a positive relationship for a great learning experience. During the pandemic, Dougherty worked to create an excellent learning environment, as well as helping other teachers as Canvas trainers or “Canvassador.”

His experience in teaching made him receive Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb's prize in 2019 for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics. This award was from the partnership with the Saint Louis Science Center.

In his classes he taught, he often uses instructional technology application that engages students to learn. It also provides opportunities for students to impellent content knowledge to design original prototypes.

Besides that, Dougherty also worked as an academic networking director, Science Olympiade sponsor, and an assistant for the Environment Club float trips and fundraising events.

LHS Principal Dr. Eric Cochran, said “Mr. Dougherty defines a teacher who continuously grows in his practice. He takes a challenging subject like chemistry and makes it engaging and fun to help each student understand the material. I have never seen a teacher as beloved by his students due to his rare combination of content expertise, teaching skills, and personal relatability. He is truly admired and respected by every staff member at Lindbergh High School.”

Dougherty became an inspiration for his colleagues to provide better education for students and improve their quality of life.

