Saint Louis Art Museum's Art Speak August virtual program

St. Louis, MO – The Saint Louis Art Museum is returning in August with its virtual program called Art Speaks. The virtual program will provide insightful and engaging conversations from curators, artists, educators, and other experts of arts that will give you different kinds of viewpoints.

Through August, there will be three Art Speaks programs.

1. Art Speaks: Shakespeare’s Muses.

Thursday, August 5. 1 p.m. CDT.

William Shakespeare is one of the artists that have a pervasive influence on world culture. If you are curious about how he gets his passion and imagination, join Tom Ridgely, a Producing Artistic Director for the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. Tom Ridgely invites you to explore the museum’s collection that exposes the genius of Shakespeare’s work.

2. Art Speaks: Adventures in the Photography of Architecture

Thursday, August 12. 1 p.m. CDT.

Eric Lutz, associate curator of prints, drawings, and photographs will present an in-depth look at the display in the current exhibition “Architectural Photography from the Collection, 1850–2000”. He will explore how artists, such as Walker Evans, respond to the environment in various ways through photography.

3. Art Speaks: The Conservation of the Garnsey Murals

Thursday, August 26. 1 p.m. CDT.

This Art Speaks episode will discuss the technical analysis and conservation treatment of the Garnsey Murals in Gallery 203 as well as the complex decision-making involved in the process of the project. Join Alex Chipkin and Laura Richter, SLAM conservator Courtney June Books and conservation inters, as they talk about their teamwork.

The three Art Speak will take place via zoom, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session. Zoom links will be available after registering and the capacity for these programs will be limited.

