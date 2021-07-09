2021 Chris Lenzen Invitational on July 30

tyler hendy/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Lenzen Family & Friends will be hosting the 2021 Chris Lenzen Invitational on Friday, July 30th, 2021. The event will be held at the Forest Park Golf Course.

The event will start at 11 a.m. CDT, where golfers will check in and take their lunch. Golfers will tee off at 1 p.m. at the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course.

There will also be a reception after the game at The Clubhouse, starting at 6 p.m. Guests who didn't play are also welcome to join the event.

There are 36 golf foursomes available for this event. The game will play as a 4-person scramble. Every foursome group will play an 18-holes game.

The cost per foursome is $400. This includes a cart to every hole, lunch and reception ticket.

The organizers also provided 250 additional tickets for the reception, especially those who didn't play. The ticket for the reception cost $50, which will include drinks and heavy appetizers.

The organizers also have sponsorship packages for individuals and groups:

$200 Hole Sponsor

Includes a one hole sponsorship with signage on a designated hole

$500 Tent Sponsor

Includes a one tent sponsorship with signage on a designated tent

$1000 Tent Sponsor

Includes one foursome ($400 value) and one tent sponsorship with signage on a designated tent



All of the proceeds from the registrations and sponsorship fees will benefit The Special Olympics Missouri.

Registration is now open online through EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-lenzen-invitational-tickets-155701101185?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For inquiries and sponsorships information, please email CLangelsintheoutfield@gmail.com.

