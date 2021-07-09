The SIU Alumni Association presents 2021 SIU Day at Busch Stadium

Helena Lopes/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — The SIU Alumni Association invites alumni and friends of Southern Illinois University Carbondale to attend the annual SIU Day at Busch Stadium during the pregame event. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, before the Cardinals vs. Cubs match.

Attendees will be hosted in the Crown Room VIP Area of the Budweiser Brew House in the Ballpark Village, located at 601 Clark Avenue St. Louis, MO 63102. The event will start during the pregame from 5 P.M. - 7 P.M.

The SIU Alumni Association is the largest and the oldest organization on campus. The organization has served alumni of SIU since 1896.

The purpose of this organization is to connect alumni, students, and friends of the university and engage them to preserve SIU's traditions, promoting pride in SIU education, and help building opportunities for students and alumni to connect professionally.

Today, the association has grown and serves as a connection for more than 250,000 alumni in every state over 100 countries.

Through this event, alumni and friends of Southern Illinois University Carbondale will meet with fellow Salukis and university representatives. Attendees can share information and build networks among them while enjoying some appetizers.

The available menu items include BBQ pork slider, toasted ravioli, pretzels with cheese, house salad, and fresh fruits. There is also a cash bar that will be available onsite.

Tickets can be brought online through Eventbrite, which costs $35 per person. Please note that the ticket is valid only for the pregame.

Click the following link to get your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-siu-day-at-busch-stadium-pregame-event-tickets-158634023635?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/specials/southern-illinois-university

For more information, please contact (618) 453 2408 or email them at alumni@siu.edu.

