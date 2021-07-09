St. Louis Area Foodbank's 'Food on the Move'

edwin josé vega ramos/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — Food on the Move is a direct service program under the St. Louis Area Foodbank. The program provides access to healthy foods and supplies for disadvantaged individuals and families in Missouri and Illinois.

The program also aims to minimize food waste by allowing people to choose quantities and products that fit their needs.

Food on the Move has traveled to a designated destination based on the zip codes since April. The team has set up the community members to receive their food during each stop.

Data by Feeding America Map the Meal Gap have designated zip codes for this program based on the criteria below:

Food insecurity rate at 30 percent or greater Poverty level rate at 30 percent or greater Unemployment status rate of 15 percent or greater Have limited food access points and resources in the area

There are three different locations where foods and supplies are loaded:

Rock Road MetroLink Station

Pagedale, MO 63133

Every third Monday from 2:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.

Rosati Center

4231 N Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO 63107

Every fourth Monday from 9:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M.

Mt. Calvary Church of God

1420 N 49th St East St. Louis, IL 62204

Every second Monday from 2:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.



As the initiator of Food on the Move, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has dedicated partnerships with over 500 hunger relief programs and local agencies. They have responded to the hunger communities across 26 counties around Missouri and Illinois and distributed food to more than 392,000 people every year.

Since 1975, the organization has grown as the region's largest food distribution charity in feeding those in need. They work to feed people and keep addressing the awareness of hunger.

Those who wanted to contribute to Food on the Move or other programs by STL Area Foodbank can get involved by visiting https://stlfoodbank.org/get-involved/.

To learn more about this program, contact at (314) 292 6262 or visit the STL Area Foodbank website at https://stlfoodbank.org/.

