Uncorked Wine Fest to Host The STL Champagne & Wine Fest on August 21

cottonbro/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — Uncorked Wine Fest will host The STL Champagne & Wine Fest on Saturday, August 21st, 2021. The event will take place from 7–11 p.m. CDT at the St. Louis Science Center, located at 5050 Oakland Avenue St. Louis, MO.

Guests will have the privilege of tasting over 100 wines and champagnes from across the world. They would also receive full access to the museum, including interactive exhibits, custom photo booths, and food vendors.

The organizer, Uncorked Wine Fest, has held events offering full experience for wine lovers. They held events with beautiful venues, gourmet food trucks, music, and, of course, wines.

Uncorked Wine Fest has held its events in many cities, like Cleveland, OH, Del Mar, CA, Santa Barbara, CA, Miami, FL, and many more. Next August, they host their event in St. Louis, MO.

There are three ticket categories for this event. VIP category ($90) guests can join the event from 7–11 p.m. and enjoy four hours of unlimited tasting. They also have the privilege to access the VIP Lounge with high-end wines and dedicated bathrooms and received a special commemorative wine tumbler.

The Early admission ($75) guests can enter from 7–11 p.m. and get four hours of unlimited tasting in the main spaces. They will also receive a logo wine tumbler.

The General admission ($60) guests can enter from 8–11 p.m. with unlimited tastings in the main spaces and receive a logo wine tumbler.

Tickets are non-refundable. The event's dress code requests but not requires guests to wear a cocktail dress. The event is 21 and over only.

If you are interested, you can book the tickets through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-stl-champagne-wine-fest-tickets-149367525289?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

For more information, email uncorkedfestivals@gmail.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.