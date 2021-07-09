Congresswomen Cori Bush and other environmental activists committed to clean radioactive Coldwater Creek

Karim Sakhibgareev/Unsplash

St. LOUIS, MO – On July 1, the House of Representatives had decided to pass Congresswoman Cori Bush’s amendment to H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act.

Congresswoman Bush’s amendment requires EPA Administrator to conduct a review of the current efforts to fix the radiological contamination at Coldwater Creek in North St. Louis County. The amendment also requires to post of public signage for the residents in the area of Coldwater creek to prevent and mitigate the exposure risks.

To introduce the amendment, Congresswoman Bush has been working with environmental activists, community members, and organizations such as Just Mom STL.

“Radioactive waste in Coldwater Creek has caused a level of devastation that would be unfathomable if it weren’t our reality,” said Congresswoman Cori Bush. “Our communities have seen hundreds of our neighbors sickened with rare cancers. Animals, birds, and insects have dropped dead in our neighborhoods. For decades, the Department of Energy has been too slow to protect our lives and livelihoods. Today, we’re one step closer to changing that."

"Through our amendment, the EPA administrator would be required to review current and ongoing efforts to remediate the radiological contamination at Coldwater Creek and post public signage to both prevent and mitigate risks for residents in our communities. We’ve waited for a change in North St. Louis County for too long. There is no overstating it: if this legislation is passed by the Senate and becomes law, lives in St. Louis will be saved,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Just Moms STL has been working to find a safe and permanent solution to clean up Coldwater Creek. As co-founder of Just Moms STL, Karen Nickel, stated, "I have fought and waited eight years for today."

The community is are grateful for the Congresswomen's effort and support in cleaning Coldwater Creek to give St. Louis community a healthier environment.

