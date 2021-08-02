Toombs County Schools Launches New Partnership Bringing Digital Resource from Discovery Education to All Students

Discovery Education

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, August 2, 2021) — Georgia’s Toombs County Schools (TCS) today launched a new partnership with Discovery Education providing district teachers and students in all grades K-12 access to an award-winning digital learning platform in the coming school year. This resource—created by Discovery Education, the worldwide edtech leader—supports in all subjects at home, in the classroom, or wherever learning is taking place.

The TCS team believes that all students can grow and achieve and is committed to providing engaging and supportive opportunities for learning to all students. These opportunities are created by the district’s talented educators, who are using the best research-based instructional practices and strategies to deliver a standards-rich curriculum aligned to the Georgia Standards of Excellence. When the TCS team sought a suite of high quality, standards-aligned, K-12 digital resources to support their curriculum, they selected Discovery Education’s flexible K-12 learning platform.

Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators a recently enhanced learning platform to facilitate engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

Discovery Education’s team continues adding, contextualizing, and organizing exciting new content and timely and relevant resources to the platform each month in response to current events and the ever-evolving needs of educators. These resources, sourced from trusted partners, are aligned to state and national standards, and help educators bring the outside world into teaching and learning every day.

The K-12 learning platform is designed to work within school systems’ existing infrastructure and workflows and provides safe, secure, simple access methods for educators and students. Through expanded, lasting partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas, Brightspace, and Clever, integrating Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform into existing IT architecture is easier than ever.

“Toombs County Schools have made it a priority to utilize the latest technology to create engaging learning environments for all students,” said District Technology Coordinator Connor Stanley. “The Discovery Education platform and its powerful digital assets are an important part of this effort, and we look forward to integrating those resources into teaching and learning districtwide in the upcoming coming school year.”

In addition to its powerful digital resources and useful classroom tools, the Discovery Education platform connects educators to the Discovery Education Community. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Education Community unites members in school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

“Superintendent Barry Waller the entire team at the Toombs County Schools are part of the accelerated, nationwide effort to create digital learning opportunities that link what’s being taught in the classroom to the ‘real world’ beyond the school yard,” said Dan Gammage, Discovery Education Senior Manager of Partner Success. “We are excited to work with this innovative school system and look forward to supporting the Toombs County teachers and students using our engaging resources in the coming year.”

