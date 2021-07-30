Jet ski and boating accidents around Bangor, Maine

Jet skiing. Louis Pixel - Flickr

Boaters and jet ski enthusiasts are reminded to be careful on the lakes and ponds around Bangor this summer. Never boat after drinking or ride with someone who has.

According to WebMD, brain injuries are suffered by 2.6 million people every year in the United States. Not all head injuries lead to a TBI, but it can have far-reaching effects on the family when it does.

A life care plan must consider every aspect of future care for a TBI victim. Negotiations and trials that could lead to an at-fault or responsibility settlement must consider future care plans to accurately compensate the victims fairly.

A life care plan must look at the components of care for the victim as they may face years of rehabilitation. And, could involve a lifetime of medical, psychosocial, and rehabilitative care, either in an institution or at the victim’s home.

It must be meticulously planned and consider a range of necessary topics, including future costs projections and adjustments in care and training or retraining for the victim's life.

Summer fun jet skiing and boating

Two of the water sports many people look forward to are jet skiing and boating. While these are fun, unfortunately, accidents do occur.

To ensure safety, always be sure:

Your equipment is in good condition

Everyone wears a lifebelt

The driver is sober, experienced, and attentive

Safety measures are observed

Have a lookout

Follow navigation rules

Boating accidents

According to the US Coast Guard, in 2019, there were 4515 boating accidents with 651 deaths, 3000 injuries, and around $38 million in damage. These injuries cover a wide area, from broken bones and other injuries to nerve damage or oxygen deprivation.

Jet ski injuries

Water skiing accidents have also accounted for many deaths and injuries. The most common injuries include concussions, spinal cord injuries, fractured ankles, and burns. Both boat and water skiing accidents can result in mental anguish, disfigurement, or physical impairment.

Accident results

Any water accident can become a catastrophe. This can happen to you or to a loved one who has been injured. Such a mishap can cause physical pain, emotional trauma, time off from work, medical bills, nursing home care, and other costs. Disfigurement, physical impairment, disability, and loss of enjoying living are also things to be considered.

Receiving compensation

Receiving compensation for such an accident depends on the circumstances involved. This makes it imperative to consult with an experienced attorney in all types of watercraft accidents. They will be fully acquainted with Maine laws or the state in which the accident occurred and will be able to tell you if you have a legitimate claim.

Lawyer fees

A personal injury lawyer is prepared to accept legitimate watercraft accident claims at no initial charge. They will not collect fees until the time of a settlement. They will handle all paperwork, negotiate with the insurance company (if there is one), investigate the accident, file documents, and go to court if necessary.

Personal considerations

A personal injury lawyer will answer any questions you might have. This gives you the assurance that you are informed and up to date regarding the progress of your claim.

Once a case is accepted, you will find that the lawyer’s office personnel are prepared to devote their energies to your successful receipt of compensation. This means receptionists, investigators, clerks, and everyone will be working on your case to bring about a fair settlement.

If you have been injured in a boat or jet ski accident, get an initial consultation, completely free and without obligation, from a personal injury lawyer in Bangor, Maine.

They will fight for just compensation

In Bangor, Maine, a personal injury attorney provides advice and counsel to the family of victims who suffered TBIs or other personal injuries on a contingency basis.

