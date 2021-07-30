Bar Harbor, ME

Where to get great chicken wings in Bar Harbor, Maine

I love Bar Harbor.Free photo - Flickr.

Did you know that more than 3.5 million people visit Bar Harbor every year? Although it makes sense with so much to do and see here, I was shocked to learn it was that many.

While they’re here, tourists spend close to $500 million per year, mainly in the summer, and much of that is for food and beverages. Hey, they have to eat, right?

Buffalo Wings in Bar Harbor

According to National Today, 29 July is National Chicken Wings Day. So, we wondered what the best places in Bar Harbor to get wings are.

OK, so we’re not going with the obvious places like Applebee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings (Psst, you can get free wings there today, or Wing Stop even though those places have awesome wings, you knew that already. We are going to look at places a little more off the beaten path.

Wings either naked with a little salt and pepper or marinated in hot sauce are fantastic snacks any time. or a meal with fries and a THC-infused craft beer (Yes, they do have those in Bar Harbor). They also make delicious finger foods for Superbowl parties or a gathering to watch a Red Sox game. Therefore, we’ll look at other things like bar service, craft beer availability, and how many big-screen TVs they have.

BBQ chicken wings.Alfonso Charles – Pixabay

The Bar Harbor Lobster Company front entrance and picnic table.By the author.

Bar Harbor Lobster Company

Bar Harbor Lobster Company is located at 297 Main Street in Bar Harbor, ME. Most come here for the lobster and seafood, but if you have an aversion to eating seafood, such as a shellfish allergy, the next best thing is their “hot & naked” pineapple chicken wings.

Bar Harbor Lobster Company hot and naked pineapple wings.By the author.

Let everyone else suffer from the boring lobster rolls, New England clam chowder, and French fries; while you order chicken wings and onion rings, wings and rings, it has a nice ring to it. Even on a slow day, this place is packed with flatlanders waiting for their seafood.

What’s more, don’t get a bland national brand beer; try a unique and refreshing Maine Craft beer like the wild blueberry. Yeah, I know, it sounds repugnant, but it is delicious. It’s not sweet like a blueberry but crisp and refreshing.

Atlantic Craft beer.By the author.

Their hours of operations are Monday thru Wednesday & Friday & Saturday from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, Thursday & Sunday from 3:00 am to 8:30 pm. Order online, or call in your order for pick up, (207) 992-9000.

Garrett F., the owner, says, “Coastal Maine's favorite Lobster Joint and Rum Bar. Come in for lobster and seafood, a full complement of local craft beer and an original assortment of cocktails from the Rum Bar.”

Kelly L. said, “The onion rings were some of the best I've had. Perfectly seasoned and crunchy, I loved them.”

Super Bowl: Buffalo, the birthplace of the chicken wing

Uploaded to YouTube by CBS Sunday Morning.

The Blaze in Bar Harbor, Maine.By the owner - Facebook.

Blaze in Bar Harbor

Blaze restaurant is located at 198 Main Street in Bar Harbor. You’ll love this quaint BBQ joint slash unique restaurant. It is absolutely delicious, and the environment is friendly and fun. Small restaurants like Blaze are excellent places to get just what you had in mind.

The grilled wing set at Blaze.By the owner - Facebook.

The wood-grilled chicken wings make a tasty appetizer or a full meal with a side salad, French fries, onion rings, or home-fried potatoes. Or, try a bowl of chili or New England clam chowder.

Plus, they offer you a choice of several sauces like brown butter buffalo, Thai chili lemongrass, Smoky Blaze BBQ, and a few others. If you like it hot, they have bottled hot sauce with Habanero chili sauce and ghost pepper. Be careful; these are extremely hot!

They have 34 beers on draft and many bottled national brands and craft beers.

No reservations are required, and they offer take-out, dine-in, or patio seating. Check the Blaze Facebook Page for specials and upcoming events.

The Blaze hours are from 11 am to 10 pm daily. Call (207) 801-2755 or order online for take-out.

The Thirsty Whale sign.By the owner - Facebook.

The Thirsty Whale Tavern

The Thirsty Whale, or “the Whale,” as the locals call it, is located at 40 Cottage Street. They say they are “…kid-friendly by day but a hot spot for fun at night.”

Outdoor seating at the Thirsty Whale.By the owner - Facebook.

It’s true; if you go in during the day, you’ll see kids coloring at the tables. They have many menu choices but remember; we came for the wings. But I would suggest you get the fried pickles as an appetizer; they’re fantastic. “All selections come with a choice of either French fries, coleslaw, salad, or yogurt.”

Their hours of operation are Monday from 11 am to 1 am, closed Tuesday, and Wednesday thru Sunday from 11 am to 1 am. Call (207) 288-9335 to order. They currently do not have online ordering. Facebook Page

Closing thoughts

Visiting Maine can bring a lot of excitement and fun for the whole family, especially when you stop by a popular restaurant like one of these for some yummy chicken wings. Stop by after your day at the beach or hiking trip to enjoy wings and things with the family or to take out.

"Maine - The Way Life Should Be!"

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

