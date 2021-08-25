Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shares tips to protect public lands when hiking

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Protect public lands such as trails, forests, and parks when hiking is a must regarding its sustainability. The tips might be quite unclear for people in general. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDRN) shares the information through three actions you can take. Let's check below!

Before

To begin with, go check your gear at home whether there is a residue of mud and seed or not. Better you should check boots, clothing, and backpack to make sure there are no insects hiding. Do you want to come with a furry friend? Just to make sure about the residue also.

During

In this step, make sure that you keep on track. It means that you don’t step on muddy spots. Besides it can make it difficult for your feet to walk, it’s too risky to ruin the vegetation in terms of plant or animal.

After

What you need to do is to make sure whether you bring invasive species at home. Just clean your equipment during hiking as well as your furry friend if you do so.

Moreover, prevent the spread of invasive species on land is another thing you should know. You can find out its detail through this link.

If you find any trouble with the residue, do properly dispose of the seeds. As a note, the main guideline is that kill but don’t remove it from an infested area when possible. If removal action is necessary, you can contact the disposal site. It’s a safe attempt to avoid natural destroying. Visit this page for further information.

