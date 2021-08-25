Burnsville spirit through support local business campaign

BURNSVILLE, MN – COVID-19 pandemic affects many sectors, no exception for the city economy. Experience Burnsville and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce make a campaign to support local businesses by creating a Shop Local web page to display information regarding their product and service.

Local business refers to retailers, restaurants, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and other service providers. The seller can promote or announce the deal by fulfilling the form through this link. Prepare the supported photo to help the prospective buyers visualize its detail.

Meanwhile, there are ten ways you can do to support local businesses through community help, as follows:

1. Order your need from a local business. It does not matter if your buying method. Takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup are okay.

2. Provide a source of revenue for local businesses by purchasing gift cards.

3. Do a simple promotion by sharing your order on social media. It is better if you have a unique idea to execute, so your post can engage more.

4. If your finances are still stable, support service providers by using their service.

5. Check out offline activities such as yoga and music lesson whether the staff offers virtual delivery.

6. Appreciate local business by giving extra tips.

7. Continue to pay membership and subscriptions if you have a chance.

8. Your skills to support local business matters. Website designers, developers, and social media experts are needed to spread more content to attract a buyer.

9. An online contest or drawing for purchase gift cards is a significant attempt to gain more people to participate.

10. Your support can be as simple as give donations to show concern.

Through this campaign, Burnsville wants to show us the spirit to rise up in this situation. Take your part as your capacity.

