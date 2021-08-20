Four wineries for wine lovers around the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Summer has every wine lover imagining the feeling of being at a vineyard, surrounded by trees, or sitting under a tree sipping on a glass of wine. If you are around the Twin Cities, you can get that experience with easy access.

Over the years, passionate wine lovers have turned their land into beautiful and intimate venues that serve up fine wines. With events like these, more people are discovering the pleasures of fine wine.

The first place is Rustic Roots, which is a great place to stop for a drink with friends and a view. The food is good, too, and the atmosphere is strong. Get the Marquette Red if you plan to visit Rustic Roots.

Secondly, located in the heart of Minnesota's wine country, St. Croix Vineyards offers a variety of wines and great food options. Its Wine Meets Art Festival is held each July, and it features local artists and food trucks. The annual grape stomp is also a fun and recommended family event. Frontenac Rosé is a must-try here.

Champagne and ciders are available at Mousse Sparkling Wine Co. Moreover, they also stock wines. The space is also home to yoga and wine classes, and it has a fun mural that will make your day complete. Their event calendar is also loaded with events that are sure to make your day memorable. A sip of their Sweet White Bubbly will take you to another reality.

Then, there is Urban Forage. It is a new venue in South Minneapolis that is pushing the envelope by serving up award-winning wines and other interesting food options. Their menu is inspired by local produce, and they're planning on holding weekly trivia nights. It is highly recommended to order the Cherry Melomel here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.