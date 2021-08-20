Places to get authentic Minnesotans' ciders

Andy Holmes

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Fall time equals apples to some Minnesotans. Many people are drinking hard cider as a new local trend to celebrate fall. This new beverage has become an exciting trend in Minnesota.

Minnesota is quickly establishing its own prominence as a cider producer. With more than 20 cideries in the state, there are loads of places to visit when it comes to finding good cider.

In Duluth, you can get great ciders if you take a walk around the Lincoln Park Craft District and visit the two local cideries, Wild State and Duluth Cider.

Serving from Greater St. Cloud, Milk & Honey Ciders is a relaxing orchard with an outdoor patio and indoor seating. They also regularly host live music and food trucks.

In Minneapolis, Number 12 Cider, Minneapolis Cider Co., Sociable Cider Werks, and Urban Forage Winery and Cider House. You can also take a walk on the Stone Arch bridge, visit the Minneapolis Farmers Market, or try out the local restaurants.

Lanesboro is a charming town. It features a variety of shops and restaurants. Nearby is Four Daughters Winery, which is known for its award-winning wines.

In Faribault, Keepsake Cidery is a must-to-visit. Faribault is a historic town with plenty to do. From hiking to visiting the Woolen Mill, you will get a great time here.

In Stillwater, there are plenty of things to do in this area during the Fall season. To get a good hard cider, go to Aamodt's Apple Farm and order Thor's Hard Cider.

Lastly, if you are in Otter Tail, get to 1910 Sip House and order the Pickledilly for a comforting homemade dill pickle infusion.

