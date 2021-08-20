Get an immersive learning experience at Minnesota History Center

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota History Center presents an engaging and educational experience that explores the state's history through its various exhibitions.

The Minnesota History Center's basement holds over a million objects, including government records, art pieces, and manuscripts. Through immersive technology, these objects can be brought to life in new ways.

The museum uses a variety of storytelling tools to enhance Minnesota's history. Through these displays, visitors can experience the state's rich diversity through an uncommon level of insight and complexity.

In Our Home: Native Minnesota exhibition. You can find The Star Knowledge, a quilt by Gwen Westerman. It is an excellent example of how Native communities adapted to the changes in their environment.

The History Center's Then Now Wow exhibition presents an engaging and kid-friendly way to learn about Minnesota's history. Through interactive displays, it tells the story of how various iconic moments in the state shaped our current state. There are many interactive elements in this exhibition, such as a life-sized teepee and a sod house. It also features a replica mine that lets kids explore the world of iron ore.

In many ways, Minnesota is defined by its extreme weather. From the summer heat to the winter blizzards, there are plenty of memorable moments in the Weather Permitting exhibition that capture the state's climate.

There's a lot to enjoy about the tornado replica at the museum, which features a pair of F4 twisters that destroyed over a thousand structures in 1965 in Fridley. The attraction also features a spinning tornado replica.

Lastly, there is the Extraordinary Women exhibition. It highlights the contributions of women in Minnesota history, focusing on the suffrage movement, as well as various political flashpoints.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.