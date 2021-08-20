Top 10 Attractions to see in Chippewa National Forest

CASS COUNTY, MN - In the heart of northern Minnesota, you'll find the Chippewa National Forest. The northern hardwood forest is sandwiched between the western grasslands and the northern boreal forest to the north and east. With almost 400,000 acres of waterways and wetlands, many of which are wild rice habitats, the Chippewa National Forest is regarded as one of the most aquatic National Forests. Therefore, you won't miss these places when you visit Chippewa

10. Norway Beach Recreation Area

On US Highway 2, four miles east of Cass Lake, Minnesota, is the Norway Beach Recreation Area. Norway Beach, Chippewa, Wanaka, and Cass Lake campsite loops are among the recreation area's four campground loops.

Interpretive pathways, sandy beaches, a paved bicycling track, boat ramps, a reservable picnic shelter, and the Norway Beach Visitor Center are among the red and white trees. At each campground, there are firewood and recycling stations. Showers are also accessible.

9. Cut Foot Sioux Recreation Area

The Cut Foot Sioux VIC offers fantastic early-season fishing, constructed campgrounds, fishing piers, beaches, hiking paths, and summer naturalist programs.

8. Camp Rabideau

The best preserved of the Civilian Conservation Corps campgrounds in the country is Camp Rabideau National Historic Landmark. Camp Rabideau was one of 2,650 camps constructed across the country in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt's massive "New Deal."

During the Great Depression, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) provided skills, money, and good memories to almost a quarter of a million youths, many of whom were homeless and barely scraping by.

7. Supervisor's Office

This National Historic Landmark is a tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps' artistry. In 1935, a three-story timber lodge was constructed. Monday through Friday, tours are available upon request.

6. Star Island

Amid Cass Lake, Star Island is one of the Chippewa National Forest's most distinctive features. "Star Island" is the largest of Cass Lake's four islands, known for its star appearance. Six kilometers of pathways wind across the island's high banks and deep woodlands, giving hiking and nature study opportunities. The Star Island Campground is located on the island's southwest side. Campers must use their own water and clean up after themselves.

5. Trout Lake

Hike or boat to the historic Joyce Estate, which is located on Trout Lake's middle shore. Remains of an Adirondack-style resort from the early 1900s can be found at Joyce Estate. Trout Lake is also a great place to go fishing and camping in the outdoors.

4. Stony Point Campground

Stony Point is one of the forest's most popular summer campgrounds, with beautiful views of Leech Lake. Spring birding and wildflower treks along the interpretative route are also popular among visitors.

3. Suomi Hills

The Suomi Hills is a semi-primitive nonmotorized region with 19 miles of hiking, bicycling, and skiing routes. Mountain bike tracks for intermediate and advanced cyclists are available due to the rolling landscape.

2. Woodtick Trail

In the southern portion of the Chippewa National Forest, a road winds through lakes and wetlands, but it's not actually a trail. The Woodtick provides access to the North Country Trail and is a great place to see animals.

1. The Lost 40

Visitors continue to flock to this spectacular stand of old-growth pine. However, surveyors in the late 1800s discovered nothing but swamps!

Explore more and find your suitable getaway place on www.fs.usda.gov.

