Top 3 bed and breakfast in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN - Douglas County is a perfect escape gateaway for those who seek for serenity. This land is full of rolling hills heavily dotted with lakes and ponds. Bed and breakfasts are more than just charming places to spend a quiet weekend away. These inns are usually known for providing a one-stop destination for learning about a region's history, culture, and food. These Bed and Breakfast lists offer warm hospitality, daring style, and unique character to create a memorable stay.

Cedar Rose Inn

Noah P. Ward, one of Alexandria's most successful merchants, constructed this beautiful historic house in the 1900s. The Cedar Rose was established as a B&B in 1995, featuring beautiful stained glass windows throughout the house and a spacious outside porch. This historically registered bed and breakfast, situated only a few steps from downtown Alexandria, is ideal for a romantic vacation, weekend staycation, or business trip retreat.

Location: 422 7th Ave W Alexandria, MN 56308

Spirit Cove Lodge

Opened in 2012, Spirit Cove Lodge is a beautiful bed and breakfast lodge with just stunning décor, comfortable bedrooms, and delectable food in a tranquil environment on twenty isolated acres of prairie woods in Alexandria (MN) Lakes Area. Located less than a quarter-mile from the Central Lakes Trail, This year-round lodging provide amenities for parties of up to 8 people.

Location: 7458 39th Ave NW Garfield, MN 56332

Hampton Inn & Suites Alexandria

Alexandria Minnesota Hampton Inn & Suites provides 80 fully equipped bed and breakfast accommodations, including king-size rooms and suites. The Hotel offers a pool, hot tub, gym, business center, and conference room at our property. The royal studios are bigger rooms featuring a couch bed and a wet bar. Free breakfast and free WiFi are available every day.

Location: 2705 S Broadway St Alexandria, MN 56308

