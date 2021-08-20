The University Minnesota Extension shares tips to freeze fruit properly

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Fruit freezing is an attempt to meet food preparation needs. It seems to be easy where they are put in the refrigerator to keep them fresh. Unsuitable treatment can go wrong for its color and flavor. The University Minnesota Extension shares tips to maintain your stock until before serving.

Spoilage and deterioration occur after harvest. Freeze as soon as possible can delay chemical changes. Temperature also contributes to longer quality. Zero-degree F or lower extends the duration to worth eating starts from eight to twelve months.

Enzymes are substances in a fresh product. The frozen process can ruin it as well as affects color, nutrients, flavor, and color. Hence, darkening will happen as vitamin C faded away. Pre-treat by adding ascorbic acid can be anticipation.

A reminder to fruit freezing is by selecting one which has good quality and you will definitely use it when you take it out of the refrigerator. Take a note to not use galvanized, copper, or iron pots equipment as the acid reacts to metal, be absorbed, then affect flavor.

Containers significantly contribute to keeping fruit quality, as the key to realize longer storage is maintaining humidity. If you cannot find one, freezer bags are the ideal equipment to replace. Moreover, there are three pack methods for your stock, those are sugar pack, sugar syrup, and unsweetened pack. Take your need of dish up as a consideration when choosing.

There is different treatment when you use dry sugar and sugar syrup to preserve your fruit. However, the main point is, do not heat them while your fruit is in. Let them chill, dissolve, and absorbs into your stock.

To explore more regarding what fruits are the best to execute, please access this page.

