Health guidance for Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The current health situation is not appropriate for the Great Minnesota State Fair. As a result, the event's organizers ask that attendees follow the health guidelines to protect each other and reduce risk.

There is no such thing as a risk-free event, and they're counting on you to do your part to make it as safe as possible by following this health advice:

Consider your health situation first before attending the event

Before you go, make sure of your health situation and how you can best keep yourself and the people around you safe and healthy.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, those who have not yet been fully vaccinated must wear double-layer masks indoors and out.

Get vaccinated

That is the best thing you can do for yourself and everyone else. It is commonly acknowledged that the vast majority of recent COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated.

However, you do not need to present proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend this event. But, it is strongly advised to vaccinate for the safety of others.

Wear a face mask

It is strongly advised that you wear a mask to attend this event. You also recommend bringing your cover to the fair, but it will provide one for you if you forget. Inquire at the entrance gate, an information desk, or one of the many building entrances.

Social distance

The State Fairgrounds are enormous, and the majority of the activities take place outside, where social distance is considerably easier to achieve. To do social distancing, they added hundreds more benches and tables to some high-traffic locations and increased room in other areas.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.