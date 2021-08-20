The vintage shop you must visit in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - Are you seeking antiques or vintage products to buy, or are you planning to exchange your vintage clothing in St. Paul? We've compiled a list of the top five antique and vintage shops in St. Paul to help you find one.

Wescott Station

Location: 226 W 7th St Paul, MN 55102

For nearly 40 years, Wescott Station has been owned this antique shop along with their family member.

Thousands of goods are available at low costs, such as vintage stained glass windows, furniture, clocks, lamps, glassware, tools, beer items, pottery, rugs, portraits, postcards, mirrors, and many other things.

Eastwood Gallery

Location: 404 Snelling Ave S St Paul, MN 55105

Eastwood Gallery is a fantastic source for 20th Century Design in the Twin Cities area. Also, within half-mile, you can found half-dozen antique or vintage shops to visit, as well as a variety of food alternatives.

They can transport the goods safely, delivering your fine art or beautiful furniture if you are out of town or out of state. Here's a link to their website: https://www.eastwoodgallery.com/

Up Six Vintage

Location: 157 Snelling Ave Saint Paul, MN 55104

UpSix Vintage, which closed in May, is open their door again and continue to sell the vintage clothes and everything from vintage apparel to home decor. Up Six Vintage is known for its high-grade vintage clothing. The clothing is well-kept and of good quality.

Everyday People

Location: 1599 Selby Ave Saint Paul, MN 55104

Everyday, People first opened their doors in 1997. This shop is a sister-owned, independent, & local business that has a massive selection of unique apparel styles. They also offer a trade for clothes so, whenever the door is opened, bring them in whenever you like.

The Bearded Mermaid Bazaar

Location: 957 W 7th St Saint Paul, MN 55102

The Bearded Mermaid is unlike any other antique, vintage, or retro store you've ever visited. They sell eccentric, retro decor, art, furniture, and clothes from the mid-1920s through the 1980s.

