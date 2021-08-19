Get to know about camping reservations in Renville

RENVILLE, MN – Staying for a while in a tranquil place can refresh the mind to fight the challenges of tomorrow. A small region like Renville which is isolated from the crowd, provides suitable facilities for you in a camping site. However, before you come, make a reservation in advance as instructed below.

You can choose one of six camping sites which are available. Those are: Lake Allie, Beaver Falls, Birch Coulee, Mack Lake, Skalbekken, and Vicksburg. To help you decide, get to know each specification.

Basically, they provide shelter with some facilities such as picnic table, water hydrant, grill, electrical outlets, and other supported things to cover your daily need. It can be reserved from 7 a.m to 10 p.m. To spend your time there, it all costs $50 per night as a standard rate. However, few of them charge $20 for the main camp.

There are two ways to make a reservation; calling or emailing. If you prefer by phone, contact 320-523-3747. Meanwhile, write down your request and send it to ParksDept@renvillecountymn.com. You are not required to fulfill any specific format. Name, visit date, visitor number, your choice of the camping site, and phone number are enough.

Five days before the visit date is the minimum tolerance to make a reservation. It is better to do an early book as managers apply a first-come, first-serve basis. Cash on the camping site is the method of payment. To mark its availability, there is signage.

Further facilities are about specific things you can do. For instance, Vicksburg is the best place for fishing, playing on the sandbar, and other watery activities.

To explore more, please access this page.

