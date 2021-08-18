Minneapolis, MN

Reminiscing Prince's legacy in the Twin Cities

Stephanie Moua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16E8H0_0bVDjHD400

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Everyone in Minnesota knows of Prince. He was a very influential artist, and Minnesotans imprint his legacy throughout their daily life. You can witness his everlasting legacy in Minnesota yourself.

On April 21, 2016, millions of people in Minnesota learned about the sudden passing of Prince. While he was known internationally, he was also born in Minnesota. His greatness is still imprinted in Minnesota.

You can start from First Avenue. It was a major stage for Prince. It was home to his 1983 album "Purple Rain," which was recorded there.

Then, Prince's Paisley Park is a must-visit destination for fans to see the artist's various facilities. You can get their daily tours and other special events here.

Despite the closure of Glam Slam, the building and its downtown Minneapolis vibes are still present. The site was featured in Graffiti Bridge.

Then, you can visit Sound 80. Prince released his first digital recording in 1970 here.

The House from Purple Rain is located on the 3400 block of South Snelling Avenue South.

Then, there is the Dakota Jazz Club. It was a local establishment that Prince visited frequently. He often surprised local musicians by showing up randomly here.

Lake Minnetonka is on this list too. Here, Apollonia was asked to "purify herself."

In addition, Prince frequently visited the Electric Fetus in Minneapolis to get his music fix. Also, the Capri is located in North Minneapolis and was Prince's first concert venue.

