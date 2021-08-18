Family-friendly trips in Taylors Falls

TAYLORS FALLS, MN - Taylors Falls is a great place to visit if you are looking for a unique geology experience. With bluffs and high cliffs surrounding the area, adventures await. There are plenty of places to explore in the area, including Interstate State Park.

Planning a family trip can be quite tricky. There are so many possible points of error. Kids could get grumpy if you take their gadgets away from them, and this can escalate to them not wanting to be a part of the trip, and then you get just as grumpy.

Firstly, check out the River Trails. It is a great way to get kids and adults moving. It circles around glacial potholes, which are big holes in the bedrock that were formed by the erosion of ancient rock. Then, check out the Railroad Trail. It follows the remnants of the old train tracks, and it features a scenic overlook. There are stairs to hike the Sandstone Bluffs Trail, and it's worth the trek.

For a great river trip, you can rent a canoe or kayak from Taylors Falls. They have plenty of space for kids and adults. There are also boat tours offering spectacular views of the cliffs. They also point out the various rock formations along the river.

Looking for more fun in the winter? There are plenty of options near Wild Mountain, which features a variety of slides and water parks for the whole family. The highlight of the park is the Free Fall, where kids can jump off two platforms and land on a huge airbag.

There are plenty of places to shop in Taylors Falls for unique gifts and souvenirs. The Newbery House is a great place to get your art supplies.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.