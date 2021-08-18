Ways to get to the Allianz Field for Minnesota United

Mika Korhonen

ST. PAUL, MN - It has taken nearly 40 years, but, the Minnesota United FC is finally taking the Allianz Field as its new home.

For over 40 years, Minnesota didn't have a top-division professional sports team. Minnesota's last team was in 1979 when the expansion Minnesota United Football Club was born.

The Wonderwall is the highlight of the stadium's supporters section. It's a massive platform situated between the goal, and the tunnel fans can climb to celebrate a home win. Outside of the Wonderwall, the fans are as passionate as they are inside. Their energy is as electrifying as it is inside.

The Minnesota Vikings' stadium's best trait is its central location. But, getting 20,000 people to the venue in the middle of Minneapolis will require a bit of planning.

For Metro transit, the Green Line from downtown Minneapolis runs to St. Paul, with a stop near Allianz Field. Numerous bus lines run near the stadium as well.

The Minnesota State Fairgrounds is offering 15-game park-and-ride packages for $12 per game. Surly Brewing is offering a "railgating" package that takes advantage of the Green Line's proximity. For $15, you can get a parking spot at the brewery, a Metro pass, and a beverage voucher.

If you want to bike, there are over 400 bike parking spots near the stadium, it's a great way to get there.

Lastly, Black Hart is the place to go when you need a place to watch a sporting event, catch a drag show, or just want to enjoy a good time. In addition, Midway has plenty of bars and restaurants, including the Trend above Bar, Burning Brothers, and the Turf Club. These establishments are all located in the area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.