Places for foodies in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, MN - The rise of the food hall in the Twin Cities has been a resounding success, with multiple iterations that are sure to catch the attention of the masses.

The Twin Cities has been growing even more like an urban metro. Its culinary evolution aligns with the residents' lifestyle.

From St. Paul's side, the former Schmidt Brewery has been reborn as Keg and Case, a food and retail marketplace that features a number of local vendors. The vendors include Sweet Science, Clutch Brewing, Five Watt coffeehouse, flower shop, and many more.

On the other end of West Seventh is Seventh Street Truck Park, where vehicles offer road-worthy food and beverages in paper bags. There are also various upscale establishments within the Market House Collaborative.

Moreover, located in the heart of Hmongtown, the Hmongtown Marketplace features over a hundred vendors selling traditional Laotian food, including rice, salad, and bubble tea.

In Minneapolis, specifically in south Minneapolis, Mercado Central is the place to go for authentic Mexican and Latin American food. There are also plenty of places to grab a meal in the area, including the Midtown Global Market.

There's also been a slew of new additions to the city's food hall scenes, such as The Market at Malcolm Yards, which features a variety of fresh food and drink options from local producers such as Joey Meatballs, Bebe Zito, and Abang Yoli. Other new ventures include The Lynhall and Graze Provisions and Libations, where they bring new flavors and adventures for you.

Lastly, in Roseville, despite being located in Rosedale Center, Potluck is not a food court. Instead, it features a variety of quick-serve concepts from local celebrities and chefs.

