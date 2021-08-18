Visit Northwest Minnesota for its off-road trails

Andhika Soreng

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - If you are looking for an offroad adventure outside Minneapolis and St. Paul, check out the off-road trails around Park Rapids. The trails offer great challenges across different difficulty levels.

A lot of people are looking for an adrenaline rush for recreational activities. With that said, if you are a beginner or an experienced one in extreme off-road sports, the following trails are worth checking for.

First, check out Stompin’ Grounds RV & Campground. It has a lot of room for day-trippers to park their vehicles. There are also some great trails in the area, such as Martineau Trail and Round River Drive Trail.

These two trails are in the Paul Bunyan State forest. There are more than 200 miles of trails in the area.

Then, Round River Drive is a great place to start your off-road riding career. It has plenty of paved roads and trails, approximately more than 80 miles.

The ATV trails are rated easy to use, but they can be challenging to maneuver due to the boulders and steep climbs. These trails also have various turns and tight turns. Along with the ATV trails, it also has an 80-mile single trail for a dirt bike. Both trail systems have plenty of loops and are easily accessed by navigating the forest roads.

The trail heads west to Nevis, where you can find a variety of food and drink options. There are also many places to stop for a bite to eat, such as Iron Horse Bar & Grill, which has a well-known barbeque.

You can contact explore@state.mn.us or 1-888-847-4866 for a comprehensive guide on how and where you should start your off-road riding journey.

