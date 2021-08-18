Safely make your bonfire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MN - If you want to have a wholesome barbeque with your neighbors and finish it with a bonfire in Plymouth, you are welcome to do so. However, the city has some ordinance requirements you must adhere to when hosting a bonfire.

Ordinance Requirements are in place to help to control the air quality. Moreover, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources banned bonfires and other recreational fires if the danger level is Very High or above.

You need to be aware of what falls into the category of a bonfire or recreational fire before adhering to the ordinances.

If you have in-ground or above-ground pits, fire rings, or other recognized wood-burning tools, and if you lit it on fire, it is a recreational fire. Please note that any mobile cooking devices are not going to make a recreational fire. The devices may include hibachis, charcoal grills, or wood smokers.

With that in mind, if you want to have a bonding bonfire with your neighbors and family, you must adhere to the following requirements.

You, an 18-year old minimum, must always be attending to the fire. You must not let the fire be more than 3 feet in height and diameter. You must contain the fire in a fire ring or other similar tools. You must keep the combustible at least 5 feet away from the fire, and the fire must be at least 25 feet away from any structure. You must have a fire extinguishing tool at reach. You can only burn clean wood, and it must be at least 1 inch long. You must ensure the wind is less than 10 mph. You can not ignite a fire under fire danger level conditions at Very High.

Any authorized officers can order your recreational fire to be extinguished if the emissions are offensive.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.